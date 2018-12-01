Speech to Text for 2018 AHSAA Playoffs semi-finals

for our tennesse valley teams who are still in the running for a state title... deshler, mars hill bible, fyffe all at home tonight... and though it was raining, these teams shine, lets start out in sand mountain.,.. red devil fans braced the rain -rematch of 2016 state title fyffe won 28-0 -aliceville faithful ready to cheer on the team -fyffe's zach pyron on the keeper to gain some yardage but they turn ball over on downs -aliceville ball, slippery weather, justin craig can't hold on to it, fyffe recovers. -fyffe's payton anderson back after missing a couple of weeks with injury, runs it in 7-0 fyffe. -anderson is fyff'es horse tonight, but xavieon glass able to bring him down, there would be a face mask penalty though, fyffe in red zone -pyron keeps it, aliceville able to stop him at the goal line... -fyffe will go for it on fourth down. pyron keeps it again.. 14-0 in second quarter. they win 49-8. now to the shoals. where we head to mars hill bible. ok so football has only been a thing here for five years. and here we are in the semi finals lets get to it -when we got out to mars hill bible the score was 20-6 in the third quarter. -pickens county with the ball - qb aljaron edwards finds number 11 ta'darien mcintosh who will run it into the end zone - but wait mcintosh fumbles to ball as he crosses the plain and mars hill recovers -pickens county's jacaurian washington gets the direct snap but panthers mack mccluskey is there to bring him down. -moving into the fourth quarter now - score still 20-6. -now edwards chucks the ball down field and number 11 ta'darien mcintosh is there with the catch - that moves the tornadoes down close to their end zone. -edwards again looking into the end zone fins number 8 kareem spruill - touchdown tornadoes - cuts the score 20-12. -after an unsuccessful possession by the panthers - pickens county with the ball again - qb number 9 edwards having to scurry out of the pocket to try to find someone - he throws but it's intercepted by walker white. -and that will do it folks, mars hill bible takes a knee and the panthers defeat pickens county 20-12. they move on to the finals now next week where they'll face a school with a really good name, linden!!!!!! deshler wasting no time - just one play after kick off qb number 13 channing marmann finds number 5 hayden stutts in the end zone - with that was a good two point conversion - 8-0 tigers. -it sure was a mud bowl in tuscumbia tonight - both teams a little wobbly with the ball - first oneonta with a over the head snap for loss of yards. -then it was the tigers with the bad snap to move them back. -but that didn't hold deshler back - qb channing marmann hands it off to number 10 kameron pritchard who will bring the ball into the end zone and the tigers would try for two again - but they couldn't convert - 14-0 tigers still lead. -into the second quarter now - the redskins not letting those points get to them - qb number 10 taveris comes out of the pocket but finds number 3 brandon howard in the end zone - deshler's number 3 andre poe jr. was on top of howard but the redskins come up with the ball - the extra point was good - 14-7 redskins trying to even the playing field. - deshler gets the victory 35 to 20 over oneonta to punch their ticket to auburn for the 4-a championship game - semi finals are over and now its time to start talking about the championship games and the quest for the blue hardware. here are the line ups starting with 7- a. - it will be undefeated central phenix city taking on thompson and their high power offense. the red devils defense is only allowing just under 8 points per game while thompson warriors are averaging 37 points. - pinson valley and auburn commit bo nix beat clay- chalkville and are now set to take on saraland - in 5-a vigor will be taking on central clay county - despite having one of the worst records going into the playoffs deshler has made it all the way to the finals where they will take on defending champs ums- wright - moving on to 3-a state final, flomaton will be playing piedmont - undefeated fyffe red devils once again are back in the finals after getting knockout in the semis last year, they will be playing luverne. - in their first appearance in the state finals mars hill will be facing linden after they beat maplesville 22 to 21.