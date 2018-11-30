Speech to Text for Widespread rain falls through Saturday, a strong storm could mix in

her! it's officially the end of atlantic hurricane season! this is a map of all the named storms this season! there were 15 named storms! 8 of those became hurricanes, 2 of them were major. hurricane michael decimated florida's gulf coast -- hurricane florence left behind billions of dollars in damage in the carolinas.. widespread rain will fall on-and-off through around midday saturday. a few strong or severe thunderstorms could mix in with the rain saturday morning. the severe weather risk is low, but it is not zero. anytime any level risk for severe weather exists, you should stay weather aware and be ready to move to safety if dangerous weather threatens. one severe thunderstorm is all it takes to threaten your safety and turn your day bad. a severe thunderstorm can, by defintion, produce a tornado, damaging winds over 58 mph, or hail an inch or more in diameter. the risk period starts for the entire tennessee valley between 6 am and 8 am saturday and ends by noon. while the chance is low, if a severe thunderstorm develops it can bring tornado- like winds or even a brief tornado. occasional showers will linger through the afternoon and evening, but the widepsread rain will come to an end. along with the widespread rain friday night through saturday, a stiff wind from the south will have you gripping the steering wheel extra hard. winds of 15-25 mph with gusts to 30 mph are possible. then any stronger storms that develop on saturday can increase the wind to 45-55 mph. warm weather still stay with us through this weekend. monday will cool off slightly. another cold front will track through the tennessee valley late monday and early tuesday. much colder air will follow that cold front as it passes. our high temperatures will drop into the 40s for most of next week. lows will drop into the 20s.