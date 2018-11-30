Speech to Text for I-Team: Deputy to be disciplined for not notifying Dept. of Human Resources following welfare check

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

area. today, the waay 31 i-team learned a lawrence county deputy will face disciplinary action for failing to follow proper procedures before the death of a 12 year old girl! the sheriff told us the deputy should've contacted the department of human resources when he responded to a thanksgiving day call. waay31's breken terry asked the sheriff what kind of punishment the deputy faces. at the waay 31 i-team's request- lawrence county sheriff gene mitchell sifted through dispatch calls and told us from may 2017 to last week they had three calls involving jayla and her family. mitchell- it was always something around the kids and things like that. on two occasions neighbors called 911 because jayla sutton was walking around the area without clothing.the girl was mentally disabled and visually impaired. mitchell- she was walking down the road without any clothes and she went to the neighbors house. mitchell admits one of his deputies failed to notify dhr when 12 year old jayla sutton walked away thanksgiving morning, and says the deputy will face disciplinary action. mitchell- that's where we felt like our guy fell short he should have followed up and made sure dhr had the information on it. at 1 am friday morning jayla walked away from her home again and was struck and killed on highway 157. i asked mitchell if jayla's mother could face charges because this wasn't the first problem at the house. mitchell- she may be i'm not saying she will or she won't but if she is that will come after dhr has looked at it and see if it's warranted. look live tag: the department of human resources cannot tell us specifics about the case involving jayla sutton and her family because of confidentiality laws. in lawrence co bt