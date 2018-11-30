Speech to Text for HPD Crisis Intervention Officers Respond

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at 4...huntsville police say a man intentionally set his house on fire. but they didn't arrest him! it happened on the 32-hundred block of searcy drive. that's right off pulaski pike near mastin lake road in north huntsville. waay 31's sydney martin spent the day learning why the man may never face any charges! huntsville police told me the man told them that his sister was still inside the home that was on fire when they arrived-- but checked and found no one inside. huntsville police told me when officers responded to this home they found a man making incoherent statements and smoke coming from the home. officers on scene asked for someone from thecrisis intervention team. sgt. tony mcelyea, crisis intervention team, "mental health officers are able to go out there. they have more extensive training on how to deal with those individuals with mental health. talk to them maybe deescalate them. and they can also get the in touch with the resources they may need." huntsville fire and rescue said it determined the man living inside the house on searcy drive intentionally set the fire.... but didn't arrest him! sgt. tony mcelyea, crisis intervention team, "it's forgoing sending everyone with a mental health issue to jail. it gives them the resources they need to get help. " police said the man told themthere were snakes in the bath tub..and he was being poisoned by his family. mceleya told me incidents like last night is an example of why knowing about mental health issues is important to the department. "studies show 1 in 5 people suffer from mental illness so it's important we train our officers on how to deal with these people." it's unclear tonight if the man will face charges for setting the house on fire. huntsville police told me mental health officers normally respond to at least 1 call a day. live in huntsville sm waay 31 news.