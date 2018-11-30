Speech to Text for Protecting Your Identity online

victims were from. new information... waay 31 spent the day learning how you can protect yourself after marriott hotels announced a massive data breach. that could impact about half a billion people! today, marriott said hackers got into the then starwood hotel system in 2014. and the hotel company just learned about it.marriott bought starwood in 2016. it is among the largest data breaches on record! here are some of the worst.... it's not as bad asthe yahoo breach in 20-13 with 3-billion accounts affected. but it's worse than last year's equifax breach which impacted 148 million people. waay 31's sierra phillips is live outside the westin which could be one of the hotels where customers personal information was exposed. right now credit card users across the country are on edge if they stayed in any starwood hotel-- now here in huntsville that includes the westin behind me now marriott says they will be notifying people by email affected by the hack i called hotels in our area and received no comment in huntsville sp waay31 news