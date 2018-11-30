Speech to Text for Six Trojans Sign on the Dotted Line

not anytime soon. hazel green's baseball team is the reigning state champs. today six of the guys on that winning team signed on the dotted line to play ball at the next level. waay 31 lauren has more. nathan giles/wallace state baseball commit: "you know you dream as a little kid to grow up and get to play at the next level, and it's just amazing that god blessed me with the ability to go do this. and you know, i'm excited to see what god has in store for my life and this next step in my baseball career." the six hazel green players signed to these schools: two are off to wallace state - then one to shelton state - chattahooche valley - chipola college - and the university of tennessee. these guys are more than just teammates - their life long friends. jackson minor/chipola college baseball commit: "i mean i grew up with them since i was like, well as long as i can remember, i've played with them my whole life, and i just knew that they were going to go far." bradley hulin/wallace state baseball commit: "it's been amazing being on this journey with them has been great, and trying to repeat is going to be hard, but we're working hard." but just because they've signed their letters of intent - doesn't mean they've forgotten about the upcoming season. jordan beck/tennessee baseball commit: "having it out the way is a good thing i mean a lot pressure coming off of me and it should take a lot of weight off my shoulders." these seniors are hoping to bring home another state title before heading off to college. hunter mcgriff/shelton state baseball commit: "this off season we've been working even harder trying to get that second one and you know they say the second one's even harder than the first one, but we're working hard for it." garrett gustafson/chatt ahoochee valley baseball commit: "our biggest thing is probably going to be taking it one game at a time, not getting a big head. last year was last year but when it comes january 1, 2019 it's a new year and that's what we're looking forward to." reporting from hazel green high school, lauren cavasinni, waay 31 sports. ad-lib sports cross talk