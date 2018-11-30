Speech to Text for First Mississippi bus crash lawsuit filed

on highway 157. new since 6-30... the mississippi highway patrol tells waay 31 -- the tour bus that crashed, killing two huntsville women, was -- possibly -- driving too fast for the weather conditions... this... as two passengers on the bus filed the first lawsuit tonight against the owner of the bus... teague v- i-p express... waay 31's kody fisher is digging into the details of the lawsuit... he joins us live in huntsville with what he found... in this eight page lawsuit two of people on the bus claim the driver who picked them up here in huntsville did not have a valid license... the suit also claims the driver was going too fast for the weather conditions... the mississippi highway patrol would not release the completed crash report... because it contains victims' personal information... they did tell us the bus was not going over the posted speed limit... but was possibly going too fast for the road conditions... the suit claims the bus had a known history of out of service defects... the federal motor coach association showed the company as a whole had 13 violations since february of 2017... including problems with the steering systems of a bus... we don't know if this specific bus had violations... the lawsuit is seeking a jury trial... so they can decide how big of a settlement should be... the two people who filed this lawsuit cannot comment... and their attorney did not return my phone call... teague vip express did not answer the phone... we also could not get ahold of the driver... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news...