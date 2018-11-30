Speech to Text for Madison Academy baseball star picks school

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

oneonta and fyffe will host aliceville... a lot of happy parents this week, because a slough of tennesee valley athletes have earned college scholarships madison academy baseball player evan liddie sealed his future today when he signed her letter of intent to the university of montevallo. the mustang shortstop was surrounded by family and friends for this big occasion. liddie got a bit teary-eyed when he was thanking his parents and sister for all the support they've given him during the early part of his baseball career. they're my rock. they're my family and i love them. they sacrificed everything for me." the senior was a part of the 2016 state championship team at