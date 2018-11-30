Speech to Text for Mars Hill hungry for state title

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

uab wins 67-57 mars hill bible has only had a football team for five years and here they are in the state semi playoffs for 1a. lauren cavasinni went out to florence today to see what's been working for this team. mars hill bibles football program is only in its fifth season. this year they've made history by making it past the first round of the playoffs and friday night they'll play in the semi-finals. they went from a 7 and 4 team last season to a 12 and 1 team and being undefeated in their region. senior quarterback and safety joseph hanson is a key player in mars hill bibles success this season. last week he had four interceptions on defense that helped lead to a 41 to 27 win over a previously undefeated south lamar team. hanson says that the goal this team made for this year was to just put the panthers on the map. joseph hanson/mhbs senior: "it shows how hard we've worked to get here. we just love each other." darrell higgins/mhbs football coach: "they've worked really hard to give themselves a chance and do everything you can do to go out and have success and keep doing what you've done. we just look at it as one more week." the panthers are prepping for their game friday night against pickens county. the tornados finished their regular season second in their region just behind south lamar who mars hill bible beat last week. the panthers look to continue their historic season and keep this team on the alabama football map. be sure to tune in to waay 31 tomorrow night at 10 for highlights from the three remaining tennessee valley teams in the playoffs. reporting from mars hill bible high school, ll waay 31 sports. yes deshler