Speech to Text for Loved ones unhappy with Albertville cemetery maintenance

news tab and go to the i-team page... marshall memorial gardens cemetery is under fire tonight after some people accused them of neglecting maintenance ... but people who work at the cemetery said they're doing the best they can with what they have ... waay 31's sarah singleterry went to albertville to hear both sides of the story ... including the cemetery's explanation for these images ... tammy mccollum "i wouldn't bury my animals over here, much less a loved one." you're looking at pictures tammy mccollum shared with us ... she has loved ones buried at marshall memorial gardens cemetery and said she took these photos recently ... tm "vases broken off at the headstones. you see vases piled up against trees." i showed the pictures to the cemetery's funeral director and asked what happened ... she didn't want to go on camera ... but said a lot of the issues people are complaining about are weather related ... she said they've had more burials than usual in the last few months happen in the pouring rain ... she said that coupled with faulty equipment is what's causing the damage ... tm "you can't say it's all weather related when it's not. from last year to this year nothing much has changed expect its gotten worse." the director told me they're spread thin all the time ... but the rain just makes it worse ... she said there are only two employees doing general maintenance at the owner's three area cemeteries ... and doing so with bad equipment ... she said malfunctioning equipment and wet conditions are what caused her two man crew to run over several markers the day before thanksgiving ... christy bice "i want justice. i want them to fire them. christy bice's brother is buried at marshall memorial ... she told me she saw tire tracks over his grave tuesday ... cb "what if this was your loved one? what if this was your brother?" i asked mccollum what she'd like to see change ... tm "let the families do it. whoever, the community, but don't let it continue to look like this." sarah singleterry "the funeral director also said they really rely on families to let them know if something's wrong with a grave site. that way they can get out and fix it as soon as they're able. in albertville ss waay 31 news." the funeral home is located on highway 205 in albertville in what the funeral director