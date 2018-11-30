Speech to Text for UAB and AAMU battle at the VBC

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

its the first time alabama a &m and uab have played in the ville... big night down at the vbc....where it's hazel green alum lewis sullivans' homecoming, hes a senior for the balzers.. uab warming up a&m running off court aamu brandon miller passes to jalen reeder who hits the 3, bulldogs up 3-0 uab's jalen perry hits 3 to gain the lead uab lewis sullivan steals the ball, runs downt he court for 2 blazers on top. maktar guey would steal again slam dunk arthur johnson hits