Speech to Text for Governor and Attorney General respond to corrective action plan

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight, the waay 31 i-team is taking a closer look at the specific reasons the governor and attorney general-- shot down the parole board's corrective action plan. in this 10 page document the governor and attorney general point out dozens of flaws and ask almost as many questions. most of them are similar to ones the waay 31 spent the past two months asking the parole board. the biggest: why would these changes actually work and who will hold them accountable? waay31's breken terry shows us the new demands governor kay ivey laid out and the changes she wants to see made. in this harsh report, governor kay ivey and attorney general steve marshall did not mince words.they told the parole board it failed in creating a plan to ensure dangerous criminals aren't let out on parole or to earn back the public's trust. after a series of waay 31 i-team stories uncovered a broken parole system that let out violent offenders and failed to track parolees ivey and marshall told the board to get its act together. they demanded the board create a plan to strengthen leadership, respect victims, gather correct information on parolees, and better supervise them. today, ivey and marshall wrote the board didn't accomplish any of the goals. and now gave them very specific expectations. they told the parole board to overhaul its policies and procedures when it comes to early parole eligilbity. the governor says it should only be considered in extraordinary cases. 2. ivey and marshall also demanded the parole board create a review committee to over view early parolee cases and said board members must get help in finding members and officers. 3. the governor and attorney general pointed out the parole board's plan didn't ask for any input from victims or victims advocacy groups. they now want to see a stake holder advisory group formed of victims groups and other representatives to meet with the board quarterly. 4. finally, the governor and attorney general want staff and board members to have evaluations done on their performances. the governor and attorney general close the letter by giving the parole board 30 days to answer their questions--- sending an ominous message at the end "how you respond- both in word and deed-will undoubtly determine the next steps we take as a state in this vital area." look live tag: i have reached out to the parole board to see what it had to say about the governor and attorney generals response to their corrective action plan. nobody's returned my calls