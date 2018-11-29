Speech to Text for Legal Consequences for School Threats

then on news. new at 5... the madison county district attorney has a strong message tonight for anyone who threatens a school. tim gann, assistant district attorney, ""if the opportunity comes along when something like that happens. we're going to do the best we can to hold people accountable." it comes just the day after an anonymous gun threat was called into sparkman high school -- shutting it down for nearly an hour while deputies made sure it was safe. with school threats becoming more and more common -- waay 31's sydney martin went straight to the madison county district attorney's office to find out what's being done to put the supectsbehing bars. alle roper, sparkman student, "all they would tell us was to be quiet. and it's really nerve wracking not knowing what's going on." 12th grader alle roper was in the cafetria when sparkman high school was put on lockdown thursday. alle roper, "everyone was confused at first so everyone just stood there for a second and teachers started running and telling us go to the kitchen. go to the kitchen." the madison county sheriff's office is working to determine who made the call and the district attorney's office is ready to take the case when an arrest is made. tim gann, assistant district attorney, "my kids are in school. i am keenly aware of the bad things that happen in schools. it's a nationwide issue that we see all the time. we've had them here in madison county in my tenure at the da's office. so it's not something that anyone here takes lightly." the punishment for calling in a threat is serious. tim gann, assistant district attorney, "if you're 18 years old and you make one of those calls you're looking at 10 years in the state penitentiary. " gann told me anyone who calls in a threat to a school or business is facing the felony charge of making a terrostic threat. no matter your age the district attorney's office can lock you up. gann told us juveniles are either given probation or sent to the detention center about 15 miles outside of montgomery. tim gann, assistant district attorney, "it's kid prison and it's awful place to be." and roper told us she hopes her classmates realize how serious the threats are. alle roper"if they actually realized it they wouldn't have done it. or maybe if they did they just care." syd, "the madison county sheriff's office told me investigators are following leads and hope to make an arrest in the near future. roper told me a student was taken out of the cafeteria when deputies was arrived-but it's unclear tonight if that kid was a part of the call." in madison county sm waay 31 news." the d-a's office told us someone who makes a social media threat can either face harassment charges or worse. since the parkland, florida school shooting -- other school districts told us threats have picked up. in jackson county -- there have been 5 threats since that february mass shooting that left 17 people dead. school threats are a big problem across the country. according to the educator's school safety network -- 36- hundred threats and incidents of violence occured in schools last year. that was a 62 percent increase from the year before! the numbers of actual incidents are even more alarming -- those jumped up 113 percent with at