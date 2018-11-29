Speech to Text for Effort to bring in new business

ago. new at six... an effort is underway tobring jobs and businesses to south huntsville. the area was designated a "main street alabama community" back in the summer. waay 31s alyssa martin shows us what it means for new businesses, and if it's working. less than 6 months ago - a revitalization program started in south huntsville when it became a "main street alabama" community.the program has three primary focuses. " the first step is promotion and creating a positive image of the district, the second step is economic vitality and helping the businesses that are already here succeed and be the best they can be and the third step is design. " header - main street al community - s. huntsville named in june 2018 - goal to revitilize and rebrand area - district starts n. of martin rd. it got the designation in june after the south huntsville business association applied to become a part of it, and paid five thousand dollars. the designation starts just north of martin road and includes the commercial development along the parkway- it means the business association can now track new jobs and growth monthly, with a tool it didn't have access to. " businesses added in the district, businesses lost, number of employees added, number of employees lost, public investments, private investments, new homes, and those numbers are very important because that helps us track our success over time." the numbers show from june to october, 13 new jobs were created with 3 new or relocating businesses. one of them is the good company cafe, in the main street south shopping center. " i could see a lot of potential in south huntsville, especially in this small place where de en el bistro had just gone out, casa blanca hasnt been here for three years." angela ozbolt is a co-owner. she says the decision to open up in south huntsville, for her, was obvious. " as far of the potential of south huntsville goes, it wasnt really ever anything i thought about because i grew up here so i just knew what was down the road.." the two owners are also a part of the south huntsville business association hoping to support their neighbors. "we really want to build up south huntsville, we love the community here, we love the area, and we really want it to grow even more." " its a really exciting idea that we can have shops and restaurants, we dont have to go to downtown to have any kind of night life, that might be avaiable here in the next 5 to six years." alyssa stand up close: " next for the south huntsville is a market analysis in january. that will help determine a new and unique brand for the district. the rebranding is expected to be announced in june. reporting in south huntsville, am waay 31