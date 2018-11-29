Speech to Text for Mother surprised when Little confessed

tonight we're hearing about the final conversation a decatur woman had with her mom ... before she was murdered and dumped on the side of the road. a man the fbi calls the most prolific serial killer of our time, says he strangled nancy stevens in 2005. her mom says she gave a fateful warning, all those years ago. i said my spirit and god are telling me to tell you this 'stop getting in cars with people you don't know. that conversation happened about a week before deputies found nancy's body. waay 31's sydney martin has more. lorene roberts, victim's mother " i had asked the lord for 13 years to just let me find out who had done it before i died." 84-year-old lorene roberts tells me she was taken off guard last week when she learned samuel little confessed to killing her daughter nancy stevens ... more than a decade ago. lorene roberts, victim's mother "when he told me that, i thought 'well god has answered my prayers'" now she has questions of how the two crossed paths... "my first questions was how and where did she meet somebody like that?" and told me she's thinking of the other 89 other families who may be victims of little. lorene roberts, victim's mother "i feel so sorry for them. unless you've gone through it or are going through it, you don't know how a person feels, but i know how they are because i'm there." and even though her family might finally have closure, robert told me it's bringing up the terrible tragedy from thriteen years ago. "you do hurt even though you get an answer to something you've been asking for for so long. you still hurt, and i am." nancy stevens' case is expected to go before