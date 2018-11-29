Speech to Text for Rainy Friday, then Saturday could turn stormy
Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.
of our website, waay tv dot com
Rain will increase Thursday night and fall through Friday. Then Saturday could become stormy with an isolated stronger thunderstorm possible.
Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.