Clear
Rainy Friday, then Saturday could turn stormy

Rain will increase Thursday night and fall through Friday. Then Saturday could become stormy with an isolated stronger thunderstorm possible.

Posted: Thu Nov 29 16:26:07 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 29 16:26:07 PST 2018
Posted By: Stephen Bowers

