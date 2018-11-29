Speech to Text for 2 Arrested for Financial Abuse of Elders

been suspended. new at five.. a man is behind bars, his girlfriend is a "wanted woman" . police say they preyed on an elderly man who was in the hospital. limestone county investigators charged jason gilbert with financial exploitation of the elderly. his girlfriend amber robersonis wanted on similar charges. neighbors out here on grover road tell waay 31 they can't believe someone stole thousands of dollars worth of items from a home out here.. especially someone who knew the victim. leeann cottles, neighbor "it's pretty quiet most times." that's how leeann cottles describes her neighborhood.. so she was shocked to hear a man's home was burglarized just down the road from hers.. with more than two thousand dollars worth of items taken. the worst part was the elderly homeowner was in the hospital when it happened.. and police say the suspects knew that. leeann cottles, neighbor "it kind of flabbergasted me. i can't believe someone would do that to an elderly person who's in the hospital. i mean kick them while they're down, why don't you?" cottles says she's never seen crime like this in her neighborhood.. and she says it makes her very unhappy to know someone took advantage. leeann cottles, neighbor "i think that's pretty low- down. honestly, that's one of the most low-down things. you're going to hit someone while they're real vulnerable." police arrested jason gilbert after he was caught on camera selling some of the stolen items. they say his girlfriendambe r robersonwas the victim's former neighbor and had a key to his house. in the meantime, cottles says she has a message for her neighbor... leeann cottles, neighbor "i'm so sorry. my heart goes out to you and i hope that things get better. we all go through rough times." if you have any information on roberson's whereabouts, you're asked to call the limestone county sheriff's office. reporting live