Speech to Text for Deputy Failed to Report Jayla Sutton's Welfare Check

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

notify dhr. the sheriff plans on meeting with the deputy to find out why he didn't notify dhr when jayla walked away from her home the first time. i spoke with the neighbor who called 911- she says the system failed this child. lady- jayla came walking around the corner of my house. me- what state was she in? lady- she didn't have any clothes on and she had a piece of bread wadded up in her hand. the neighbor who called 911 thanksgiving morning does not want to be identified out of fears for speaking out. she told me she was trying to keep jayla from walking onto the road. lady- about 35 to 45 minutes later somebody came out a guy came out and got her from me in the middle of the road and about 2 minutes later the sheriff's deputy pulled up and said he was gonna talk to them and report it to dhr. but we now know the deputy never reported the incident to dhr and jayla left her mother's home again hours later and was found killed on highway 157. lady- i feel like jayla has been failed by dhr. i feel like the sheriffs department has failed and the community as a whole has failed because of other children that are in situations like this. this neighbor told me jayla's death was preventable. lady- i was devestated that this child was left in this environment and no precautions taken. the lawrence county sheriff wasn't available to talk on camera today. but earlier this week he said deputies are looking into how many times they were called to jayla's house. i'm still waiting to learn if the deputy who failed to report this latest incident to dhr faces any punishment. live in lawrence co