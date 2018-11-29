Clear

Suspect in custody after vehicle chase in Limestone Co.

The pursuit started on Piney Chapel Road north of Athens.

Posted: Thu Nov 29 10:56:53 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 29 10:56:54 PST 2018
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Fayetteville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events