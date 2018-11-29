Speech to Text for Annual Redstone update at VBC

new at midday ... some of redstone arsenal's highest ranking military leaders are sharing their plans for the future with the huntsville madison county chamber. about 700 people are at the event to learn what the arsenal is working on in many of its sectors. the arsenal powers about half of the huntsville metro economy and is responsible for more than $50 billion dollars in federal spending per year. panels from different divisions such as space operations and missile defense, research, and homeland defense are all presenting today. one of the very first panels was from the redstone arsenal logistics division, where the focus going forward is on stability. john nerger - senior military advisor "in my panel, we don't see significant changes in employment, we see relative stability, the challenges and priorities are similar but they are going to be sustained over an extended period of time" the redstone arsenal general is expected to give a big picture presentation in the next hour.