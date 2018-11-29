Speech to Text for Mall shooting Suspect Captured

breaking news -- accoridng to our sister station 33 40 u.s. marshals gulf coast regional task forcearrested the suspected shooter, 20 year old erron brown,in fulton coountygeorgi a. it happened at one of brown's relatives home. he's at fulton county jail, facing extradition proceedings to alabama this is brand new information released within the last few minutes...we will continue to follow the latest this comes less than an hour aftera brand new update after the hoover mayor, city council, and chief of police held a news conferencethi s morning speaking about the latest developmentsi n the case of thanksgiving night mall shooting during a briefing offcials requested alea allow the city of hoover to share what information they have regarding the shooting of ej bradford. bradford was fatally shot by a uniformed hoover police officer responding to reports of shots fired at the riverchase galleria thanksgiving night. take a listen to what the mayor of hoover had to say murphy said if alea does not approve the request by noon on monday, hoover will decide if it can release the information it has. he did not specify if that info includes video of the shooting and did not guarantee the information's release, saying