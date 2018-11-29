Speech to Text for Top Ten Fast Cast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. happening today -- we are expected to learn more surrounding the shooting at the riverchase galleria mall in hoover on thanksgiving night that left a 21-year-old dead and two wounded. the hoover mayor, city council, and chief of police will all be at a conference later this morning at 9 am. in one hour - hundreds of people will head to the von braun center where redstone arsenal will share what they've been working on. take vo: some of the arsenals highest ranking military leaders will reveal to the huntsville madison county chamber what projects they've been developing. this is an annual event and more than 700 hundred people are expected to attend today. the event will go from 8 am to 1 pm. najahe? happening today--- a church in huntsville is offering a work force development course for people wanting to learn more about the manufacturing automotive industry. fellowship of faith is hosting the program. classes are every monday-- wednesday-- and thursday from 9-1 at the church take a look at your screen. this is a live look at multiple fire crews are tackling a mansion fire in chandler, arizona. the three people living there are safe, but this 12,000 square foot home is still intensely burning about three hours after it started. a numer of homes are nearby and working to be protected. arizona fire and medical authority says an extensive investigation will be done once the fire is out. new information...on the saudi lead war in yemen. in a bipartisan vote, senators have decided to move forward with legislation to end u-s involvement. the votewas a sure sign they want to punish saudi arabia for their role in the killing of journalist jamal khashoggi. happening today-- the white house is expected to announce it will ban bump stocks. sources say the new rule calls for giving bump stock owners 90-days to either destroy or turn in their devices. happening today--- if you're traveling on i-565-- the east and west bound lanes in the city limits of madison will be temporarily closed starting at 2 pm. crews will be blasting rock in the area in order to construct the new exit ramps at the town madison development. madison county commissioners are working to one of its roads safer! the commission approved an agreement with a company to have a high friction treatment applied at the curve on nance road and pettus road. happening today--calhoun will host a ribbon cutting and open house for their new nursing simulation lab on huntsville's campus. the lab is a result of a partnership between the calhoun and huntsville hospital.