Speech to Text for Huntsville church offers free manufacturing class

therapy... new tonight... a huntsville church wants to help you stand out... when the mazda-toyota plant starts hiring! they are offering a course where you can earn two certifications! waay 31's sarah singleterry is live where the class is being held -- to walk you through everything you need to know ... there's still time to get signed up for the workforce development program happening here at fellowship of faith church off north parkway ... the only thing you have to do to get started is show up ... gerry cole "i'm tired of these dead end jobs." and according to gerry cole ... he's worked a lot of them ... gc "i wasn't moving up really, you know what i'm saying? getting top out pay." that's why he got himself a seat in the first north huntsville workforce development training program at fellowship of faith for people who want jobs in the automotive manufacturing industry ... gc "the first step, you know, to finding my way." the church is bringing in an instructor from drake state community and technical college to teach a 60 hour course that will get you a pair of certifications related to the automotive manufacturing industry ... vernon mccants "there are thousands of jobs right now available in north alabama, but they can't be fulfilled because they don't have the qualified workforce." vernon mccants is over community service and outreach at the church ... he helped forge the partnership with drake and alabama industrial development training or a-i-d-t ... vm "those certifications can be placed on the aidt website up under their profile which will increase their hire-ability to about a 95 percent rate." the first round of classes started monday ... and will be every monday ... wednesday ... and thursday from 9-1 at the church ... and even with the news of general motors shutting down plants ... bringing the fate of modern day auto manufacturing into question ... both cole and mccants are confident what's taught in this class will be relevant as long as someone's making cars ... gc "parts. you know what i'm saying? breaks. all of that. you know what i'm saying? it's not where i won't be out of work." you have until wednesday to jump into this current class ... there's one tomorrow right here starting at 9 ... but if you miss this round the church does plan to offer the course again at the beginning of the year ... live in hsv ss waay