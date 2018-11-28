UAH starts conference play Thursday

Clear

Chargers MBB and WBB will have conference games Thursday

Posted: Wed Nov 28 20:43:26 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 28 20:43:27 PST 2018
Posted By: Victoria Piepke

6. gulf south conference play starts thursday for the uah chargers... oh and they're having a pajama party to kick it off. lenny acuff says his team has been improving all season. i think we are trending in the right directoin but rubber bmeets the road in conference play. thats when you get the energy and we'll get all of those thursday night. tip off for the men's team is 7:30 tomorrow against west georgia. ad-lib sports cross talk
