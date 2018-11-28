Speech to Text for FDA approves new cancer treatment

cancer care in general. not just here, but across the globe. the f-d-a approved what could be considered a breakthrough drug in the treatment of some cancers... it's called vitrakvi thanks for joining us, i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetria mcclenton, the drug is designed to fight a specific genetic mutation in some forms of cancer. it comes in an easy-to-take capsule or in liquid form. waay 31's kody fisher is doing some digging to find out what makes this new cancer drug special... and how it will impact patients here in the tennessee valley... for some cancer patients bandanas could be a thing of the past with this new drug... because of how it works... its success was fast tracked by the f-d-a... which the clearview cancer institute here in huntsville says makes it special... emily pauli/director of research clearview cancer institute "there are not a lot of drugs that get fast tracked approval." the drug, vitrakvi works by targeting a specific genetic mutation that causes cancer... emily pauli/director of research clearview cancer institute "lung cancer, thyroid cancer, things like this. things that occur in your solid organs. not in your blood cancers." emily pauli says research shows 75 percent of people respond to the drug positively... with 39 percent of people still seeing the drug work after a year... emily pauli/director of research clearview cancer institute "which is huge in oncology." kody fisher "because this new drug is a pill that means less people are going to be coming to oncology wards like this one and having to recline back and take an iv for eight hours and because this drug is a pill it could mean they experience less negative symptoms." emily pauli/director of research clearview cancer institute "we're not seeing as much hair loss with some of these targeted molecules. patients may still experience some nausea." the drug is expensive... for adults... its roughly $32 thousand dollars a month... and for the liquid version for kids... its $11 thousand a month... emily pauli/director of research clearview cancer institute "that's very much on par with a lot of the oncology drugs that we see." clearview cancer institute says the drug is still a couple of months away from going into full circulation... because it still needs to be manufactured on a large scale... so if you're a patient here you could start using it some time in january or february... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31