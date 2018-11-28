Speech to Text for Proposal for new sports complex approved

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ago. new at six... a new sports complex could soon be built in gurley! today, madison county commisioners gave approval for a new facility. it would be located on rock cut road, off highway 72.. waay 31s alyssa martin has reaction from the community ... about what a facility like this would mean. " right now, this area right off of rock cut road is an empty grassy field but madison county commissioner craig hill is hoping to help transform this spot to become a destination for competitive sports." commissioner craig hill says he was approached by a developer about a year ago about helping bring a sports complex to madison county. " as a parent that's traveled all over the south for travel baseball, i'm very familiar with this process and i know its expensive to stay, its expensive to eat and these complexes bring in a lot of money to the community." the sports complex would have baseball, softball and soccer fields along with indoor training facilities...it would be primarily used for travel sports teams. commissioner hill would use around 134 thousand dollars from his district three budget to help get work started on the project... " we would use our labor and our equipment from the county to do rough-grade work, then after that a company would come in behind us and do final grade then construction for parking lots and fields." today- county leaders voted strictly to move forward with the idea... and the idea is something those in the community support. " i think its very great, its good for the growth of gurley, we dont have anything around here much... so i think it will bring in jobs." with the initial consideration approved by commissioners- hill will now work to get concrete numbers on the impact the complex would have. reporting in mad co am waay 31 news commissioner hill says the project would be built in a few phases and take anywhere from 12 to 18 months to complete. a public