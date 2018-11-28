Speech to Text for Shoals woman helps rescue owl

will be heard. new at six... we're hearing from a woman who saved an owl that nearly lost one of its wings! take a look at this severe injury. he bird got stuck in a barbed wire fence at a home in killen... that's where waay 31's scottie kay spoke with one of the people who helped rescue the animal. this is the fence where a woman saw an owl trapped.. if you look closely, you can still see some feathers in the barbed wire.. and the fence had to be cut in order to free the owl, but the woman who helped save him says it was all worth it. pkg: kayla smith, helped rescue injured owl "their eyes and how they act and how they bobble back and forth, they're just very pretty creatures. we hear them out here all the time hooting, but you don't ever see them." kayla smith's favorite animal is an owl. in fact, she's even decorated her home with them. so when she saw a bird in need on monday.. and realized she could help.. it was more than just a rescue to her. kayla smith, helped rescue injured owl "there's an owl! i'm going to get to hold it and touch it! that's not very often." smith was taking her kids to school when she saw something out of the corner of her eye... that something was the owl stuck on the fence. kayla smith, helped rescue injured owl "it had some pretty major damage to its wing. you could tell it was just hanging on by a thread. he was a pretty mangled-up mess." she immediately wanted to help... and while she says the owl didn't initially see it that way.. she thinks it eventually realized what she was doing. kayla smith, helped rescue injured owl "i kind of coddled him a little bit, started rubbing his belly. then his eyes started getting really heavy and just blinking like, 'thank you for coming to help me.'" when i asked smith why she stopped to help the animal... kayla smith, helped rescue injured owl "i was scared, if i had left him there, he would have died. i couldn't let that happen, just because he's endangered." sk on cam: smith tells me the owl is now recovering at a clinic in birmingham.. she plans to check on it frequently and says she'll keep us updated with its condition, and of course we'll pass that information on to you all. reporting in killen, sk, waay 31 news kayla had help in the rescue. the owners of the fence, and