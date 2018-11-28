Speech to Text for Flu Season May Be Worse Than Last Year

many people are worried this flu season may be worse than last year's. waay31's scottie kay was in florence today where she talked to health officials and parents about how to keep the flu from spreading. according to officials here at the eliza coffee memorial hospital, twelve people recently came in to be checked for something else, but tested positive for the flu.. which now has a lot of folks here in florence wondering how bad the epidemic could be. pkg: verlee young, lives in florence "i think health is the most important thing, because when a child is sick, you're worried, you're concerned." verlee young is a mother and grandmother.. and says health is a top priority for her family. verlee young, lives in florence "when you're healthy, you have more opportunities available to you, so health is number one. plus, you never want to see a child sick." so when i informed young that northern alabama has had the most reported flu deaths in the state so far this yearwith 39 out of 145 total.. she was shocked. verlee young, lives in florence "i did not know that." but with the terrible flu season we had last year, young says she can see where the statistics came from. verlee young, lives in florence "i saw a lot of people with the flu last year. when i would go for a doctor's visit, there would be so many people sick." i asked young how she plans to keep her family healthy during this flu season.. and what advice she would give to other parents... verlee young, lives in florence "exercise, good nutrition, having regular check-ups. i think hand-washing is number one." young didn't mention flu shots, but i talked with other parents off camera... some told me they don't believe in flu shots.. others told me they get one every year. reporting in florence, sk, waay