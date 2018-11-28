Speech to Text for Marshall Co. Hiring Correction Officers

right now, marshall county is hiring more corrections officers for the county jail. eyes turned to the jail after the sheriff's office said they were understaffed after a riot broke out at the jail injuly. county commissioners told waay31ssierra phillips they still have 6 positions to fill "they post it on the internet and bulletin boards" county commission chairman james hutcheson told me they're doing what they can to get the word out about the vacancies at the marshall countyjail. "we have 18 positions and we have 6 vacancies right now so we are still down a good bit" and although officials say job applications have slowed with the holidays, they are remaining hopeful people will want to work here at the jail "we're making headway as far as interviewing people and the sheriffs department is doing a good job as far as filling those positions" i contacted the sheriffs department multiple times for a comment and received no response in marshall county sierra phillips waay31 news corrections officers will receive less than 11 dollars an hour. one of the reasons for the shortage of correctional officers is because back in july... 4 correctional officers were arrested. authorities said the men on your screen smuggled cell phones and other contrband into the jail. 3 of them were sentenced to 24-months of probation and are barred from seeking or accepting employment with