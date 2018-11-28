Speech to Text for Former Alabama Linebacker Reuben Foster Arrested Again, Signed to Redskins

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

online, at waay tv dot com. this afternoon, domestic violence groups are expressing outrage over this man. former alabama linebacker and san francisco 49er reuben foster ... arrested over the weekend, and now picked up by a new team. you will soon hear how huntsville advocates -- say it's sending the wrong message about domestic violence. but first, waay 31 sports director lynden blake is here to explain all the latest developments. lynden? reuben foster's run in the nfl hasn't been smooth, but even with a string of arrests, he's still in the league. he was cut from the san francisco 49ers... after being arrested last weekend - charged with suspicion of domestic battery... but wednesday- reuben foster- has a new team... picked up by the washington redskins... sot - jay gruden, redskins head coach: "he's a young player. he made a mistake or two, but at the end of the day we decided to take a chance and deal with it." the team - reportedly didn't call police for details about the allegations before deciding to bring him on-board... after what was his 3rd arrest this year... the 2nd relaed to domestic violence allegations. sot - max kellerman / co- host "first take": his girlfriend, who made the claim again, had previously testified that she'd made up the story of him beating her and it was for money. prosecutors weren't so sure. face was all messed up. ear drum busted, all this stuff. the redskins saying in a statement the "allegations are nothing our organization will ever condone. he will have to go through the full legal process and investigation and potential discipline from the nfl as well as meetings with counselors associated with the team before he will ever have the opportunity to wear the burgundy and gold as a player." sot - jay gruden, redskins head coach: "what he did is bad and we have to get to the bottom of what happened exactly." some questioning how foster still has a place in the nfl- while colin kaepernick remains unemployed since leaving the 49'ers. sot - stephen a smith/co-host "first take: "you could assault somebody, and, you know, the nfl will let you in. but you exercise your rights as an american is ten to take a knee during the national anthem and you can't find a job. colin kaepernick looks better and better every single day" foster was at the redskins facility today and met with the head coach. the team says there is no guarantee he will ever actually play for them. it's worth noting ... four years ago redskins owner dan snyder applauded the nfl for its stance on domestic violence after the ray rice story. so many are questioning that stance today. foster has had multiple run-ins with the law since he was drafted by san francisco last year. in janurary - he was charged with possession of marijuana. that charge was dismissed after he completed adiversion course. in february - he was charged with domestic violence, making criminal threats and possession of weapons for allegedly beating up his girlfriend. a judge ruled no probable cause on the first 2 charges - and possession of weapons was reduced to a misdemeanor. we talked to the crisis center ofnorth alabama. they told us stories like this can make victims hesitant to report violence ... especially when the abuser is in the limelight. the center told us domestic violence is a social justice issue because it's something the community needs to tackle head-on.