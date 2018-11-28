Speech to Text for Using DNA evidence to solve cold cases

sign off on the plan. tonight - police departments across the country are re-opening cold cases. weeks ago - samuel little confessed to killing 90 women between 1970 and the early 2000's. less than 24 hours ago - the f-b-i confirmed he could be the most prolific serial killer in america. among his victims -- a decatur woman. deputies in mississippi said little killed nancy stevens in 2005 before dumping her body on a rural road in tupelo... he was linked to the crime more than a decade after it happened! with little's confessions coming more than 30 years after the crime in some cases -- we sat down with a local d- n-a expert about how investigators are able to pin him to the murders. rodger morrison, forensic scientist, "if we had the techniques available in the 70's that we have today he wouldn't have got that far. might have had 3 or 4 but the noose would be tightening and closing in on him more and more." the retired director of the alabama department of forensics science in huntsville told me he thinks current technology would have stopped samuel little if it was around when he started committing crimes in the 1970's. morrison said confirming all of the cases might be hard because evidence might not have been collected. rodger morrison, forensic scientist, "if you can't see a sample like a blood stain and you're only looking at touch dna they wouldn't have known to take those kinds of samples." morrison worked nearly 30 years in the state forensic's lab in huntsville....and told me he watched technology used to help solve crimes develop. rodger morrison, forensic scientist, "it's a lot easier now than it has been in the past. over a period of time dna deteriorates. it depends on the sample size if you can get a profile from it." morrison explained agencies created a national database in 1995 for forensic scientists to input d-n-a andcheck for matches in areas across the country. the information put into the system is only about d-n-a characteristics.... "it's specific genetic markers. it doesn't mean anything to an individual necessarily. it doesn't have anything to do with color of your hair or whether your 6 feet tall or 5 feet tall any of those physical characteristics you can identify." morrison told me before the database investigators had no easy way to check if other agencies had cases with the same d-n-a evidence... and because little's confessed crimes spread across the country agencies most likely didn't realize they were related. rodger morrison, forensic scientist, "if he strangling individuals it's not much of a signature because they're a lot of people do that." syd, "it's unknown what dna evidence was collected from the 90 crimes little has confessed to, but authorities are still working to piece together if he was responsible. morrison told me it could take months or even years to get all of the dna samples tested to see if they match little's. in hsv sm waay 31 news." according to the f-b-i report - little confessed to 90 murders. investigators said he remembers them all in great detail -- down to the car he was driving at the time. he's even drawn pictures of his victims for investigators! so far -- evidence has linked him to 34 killings. here's a look at the cases still under investigation... the f-b-i said the texas rangers reached out to the "violent criminal apprehension program" after a cold case in texas showed a clear link to little. f-b-i agents said it matched his pattern of disposing of bodies. little spoke to investigators so that he could move to a new prison! waay 31 combed through local media outlets to find if any other cold cases had been reopened after this report... we found out he was recently linked to 3 unsolved homicides in tennessee... the 3 women haven't been identified. one was killed in chattanooga and her body dumped in georgia. authorities were able to identify little as the suspect in that case. there are 2 other killings in knoxville and memphis. little confessed to those -- but hasn't been formally charged. the evidence in the murder of nancy stevens from decatur will be presented to a grand jury in january. if they choose to indict little -- he could face murder charges. the f-b-i said because of little's age and health -- they're talking to him almost every day to try and solve as many murders