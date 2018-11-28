Speech to Text for TVA Hits Near-Record Power Peak

next power bill. the tennessee valley authority says this morning's peak power demand, was the second-highest for november. it's only the third time the authority has been above 26- thousand megawatts in november. we asked the best ways to save on the power bill. tolomeo "22 degrees this morning was a little bit of a shock. i thought yesterday at 27 degrees was cold. today was really cold." michelle tolomeo just moved to huntsville from california six months ago. the cold weather here catching her a bit off guard. she told me she's already turned on her heat. tolomeo "it's set about 69 right now so we're just tryna figure it out." the tennessee valley authority says you should keep your thermostat at 68 degrees -- or whatever's key to you -- but pick a temp and leave it there. aberle "so you're not heating your house up and then cooling it down and then heating it up. save a little money." while helping people save money on their bill is something the t-v-a strives to do -- they're also in the business of ensuring their systems don't get overloaded. a spokesperson told me if that were to happen they would bring on additional generators or purchase power from sister utilities in the region. for now customers tell me they're going to keep their thermostats where they're at unless it gets colder. kerr "well more when i need a sweater." t-v-a tells me they have an onsite meteorologist that closely monitors the weather so they can be sure they have enough power to supply to all of their customers. in hsv, rr, waay 31 news.