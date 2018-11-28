Speech to Text for Weather May Delay Marshall County Bridge Construction

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hubbard "heading straight to 431. it's not really a big deal to me" franks "it'll be a lot better when they get it re-opened, now having to take 431 all the time" right now drum creek bridge - just off of highway 205 is blocked for a 2 million dollar replacement project that started in may franks "i guess it'll just get finished when it gets finished standup "now this blockage behind me is most likely going to stay here longer than expected and that's because aldot says the work left to be done is highly dependent on weather" aldot says the project is about a third of the way done-- with just digging and concrete to go--- both are delayed by the cold temperatures and rain hubbard "to the people who live on that road i'm sure its a big hassle to them" officials say they decided to replace the bridge because of it's age. the new bridge will be wider, with more shoulder space which officials say will make the road safer. in albertville sp waay31