Speech to Text for Christmas Decorations Stolen from Yard

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at ten... the grinch is already hard at work trying to steal christmas in south huntsville! neighbors told us the thieves hit two houses on hickory hill lane ... that's in south huntsville just off weatherly road ... tonight -- waay 31's sarah singleterry talked to the college student who was planning her christmas display for over a year... mary kathryn van bebber "this is where it was" mary kathryn van bebber's nine and a half foot tall inflatable cookie mixer with spinning gingerbread men was swiped from her front yard monday night ... "my mom texted me and said the grinch had struck, and that my big almost ten foot inflatable was gone." she's a senior at the university of alabama in huntsville ... and has been in charge of the family front yard decorations for three years now ... shes used hundreds of dollars of her own money to buy the decorations ... and starts prepping far in advance ... "i always buy my christmas stuff the previous year during the sales. i start my planning thenfor what's going to happen next year." whoever took her newest, most valuable piece left a gapping hole in this years display ... so she put this sign in it's place ... asking people to give her a call if they figure out where the grinch stashed her $150 dollar decoration ... "i tried to make it funny so maybe somebody would remember it." she thinks whoever stole her inflatable pulled up to the far left side of her yard and stepped on some of her other decorations ... "this one that got knocked out. as you can tell this one here. this has been completely knocked out." whoever it was made off with the massive inflatable without being caught on camera ... even though mary kathryn said it was the most secure piece in the yard ... "this one was actually screwed into the ground. it had about five different stakes where some of my other ones are only staked in twice." for now ... mary kathryn said she's leaving her other decorations up because she said what she puts out isn't just for her ... "i'm doing it for those families, to be a part of those family traditions, and i enjoy it. i'm not going to let somebody who for whatever reason decided to come make a bad decision." in hsv ss waay 31 news mary kathryn told waay 31,shefiled a police report this morning. she hopes someone will spot her giant gingerbread decoration... and get it back to her soon ...