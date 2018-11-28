Clear
Multi-Car Wreck in Huntsville

The wreck caused serious injuries

breaking news tonight -- you're taking a live look at what's left of a multi-vehicle wreck in huntsville. the scene was cleared a half- hour ago... thanks for joining us tonight at ten... i'm demetriamcclen ton. and i'm dan shaffer. the wreck happened on bob wallace avenue around 7:30. three cars were involved and there are serious injures... waay31's sarah singleterry is live at the scene... sarah what's the latest? right now traffic on bob wallace is back to normal ... in the last half hour lt michael johnson told me there's no update on the condition of the people involved in the wreck ... right now all we know is there are serious injuries and one life threatening injury .. take a look at this video from the scene ... huntsville police told us the wreck happened around 7:30 this evening and that at least two cars collided head on ... we do know there was a third car involved ... and i saw three different vehicles leave the scene on three different tow trucks ... we are working to get you new information on this wreck ... and will update you both on air and online ... live in hsv ss waay
