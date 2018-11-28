Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Sparkman High School placed on lockdown Full Story

Redstone opens at city center

Redstone will now have a new additional location after construction in Downtown Huntsville.

Posted: Wed Nov 28 10:26:57 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 28 10:26:57 PST 2018
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

Speech to Text for Redstone opens at city center

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

reads, "savage life, heartless." new at midday...a ground breaking for a massive new building for redstone federal credit union. what makes this project newsworthy is the location. its the first time redstone operates in downtown huntsville, and - as waay-31's steven dilsizian explains, adds a tremendous about of new space to the city center. ight where im standing is where the next redstone federal credit union facility will be built.
Huntsville
Few Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Florence
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Fayetteville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Decatur
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Scottsboro
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events