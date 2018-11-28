Speech to Text for Redstone opens at city center

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

reads, "savage life, heartless." new at midday...a ground breaking for a massive new building for redstone federal credit union. what makes this project newsworthy is the location. its the first time redstone operates in downtown huntsville, and - as waay-31's steven dilsizian explains, adds a tremendous about of new space to the city center. ight where im standing is where the next redstone federal credit union facility will be built.