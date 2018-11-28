Clear
Man in critical condition after shooting

A man who police said walked inside someones else's home uninvited is now dead after spending weeks in critical condition.

Posted: Wed Nov 28 10:23:01 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 28 10:23:02 PST 2018
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

new at midday-- a man who police said walked inside someones else's apartment uninvited is now dead after spending three weeks in critical condition. huntsville police told us a woman was cleaning her apartment when a man she didn't know, who was identified as daron parks came in after that -- another man walked in an started fighting with parks! she left the room -- but came back when she heard gunshots! that's when she was shot in the arm! parkswasshot and passed away yesterday. police believe the shooting was in self defense,
