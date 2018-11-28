Speech to Text for Gus Malzahn new deal

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and virginia tech. im inviting you to join me on this auburn roller coaster ride, is malzahn staying?? is he going?? yesterday it was looking like he was out, but today, its looking like the gus bus has renewed its parking spot on the plains. auburn undercover reported this afternoon, gus malzahn is close to accepting a reduced buyout.... and other limititations, to stay in auburn as head coach of the tigers. this new "deal" also says the unviersity wont' pay buyouts for assistant coaches. and says malzahn can't hire or fire coaches without approval. according to phillip marshall's report, auburn university president steven leath negotiated the offer with malzahn on sunday. yesterday the rumor mill had bob stoops in talks with the university about taking over.... the former sooner head coach told usa today, he hasn't talked with anyone from auburn. and that its foolish speculation. in the latest devlopements in this saga... malzahn visisted a recruit today in south carolina and told the three star tight end,