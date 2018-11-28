Speech to Text for Chimney Fires

with the low temperatures that cold .. many of you are putting your fireplace to use. renters of a house on fernwood circle in madison county told us this fire started in their chimney and went all the way up to the attic. waay 31's brittany collins is live at "southern home and hearth" with the information you need, before firing up the fireplace. employers told me the best time to get your chimney swept is in september before you start using it during the winter. they also explained to me what to do, if the situation gets out of hand. when using your fire place--residue normally stays in the chimney ...over time, it starts to build up, which is how a fire can happen. that's what they're cleaning out. that's what the chimney sweeps cleans out to get it out of your chimney or to minimize it so you run a low risk of having a chimney fire. kenneth walker with southern home and hearth told me if you have a wood burning fire place, it's good to keep the doors closed to slow the draft down so you're not losing heat going up the chimney. for the stoves. if you have a wood burning stove or a wood burning insert, you want to get the chimney cleaned but you also want to check your gaskets around the door and around the ash pan if you have one.check to make sure there's no leaks and your pipe is connected. walker said this chimney fire extinguisher is handy if your chimney does catch on fire. all you have to do is throw it in the stove or fire place. once it breaks open, it puts off gas off the flue to help smother the fire. i spoke with the huntsville fire department...they said they receive 5-7 chimney fires a year...however, in the u-s, 30 percent of house fires start in the chimney. reporting live in huntsville bc waay 31 news. right now-- a