HPD Active Shooter Training Session

Posted: Wed Nov 28 08:16:49 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 28 08:16:50 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

of people in huntsville attended an active shooter situation training in order to arm themselves with knowledge they may need. huntsville police taught the class. one person told waay 31 in the day and age we live in-- everyone should participate in trainings like this. "just give yourselves those tools and equip yourself, so that should you every find yourself in there you at least have a little bit more that can help you get out safely." if you missed this training-- the department will have others. you can also contact them to set up a training for your work-- or your
