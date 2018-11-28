Clear
Redline Steel Job Fair

Posted: Wed Nov 28 08:04:45 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

banned in most countries. and happening today--- a custom steel manufacturing company in north alabama will hold a job fail. redline steel opened a new facility in tanner tuesday morning. the veteran-owned company currently employs 60 people. because of the new plant -- it can take in 10 more! the event will be held at 10:30 a.m. and anotherat 5 pm. if you're interested, the details are online at waay t-v
