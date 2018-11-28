Clear
Woman Charged for Putting Pipe in Diaper

Posted: Wed Nov 28 08:01:25 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 28 08:01:26 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

this morning, a woman is facing charges-- accused of sticking a meth pipe in her baby's diaper. deputies arrested jessica young for chemical endangerment charges. it happened on dogwood circle in athens. investigators were initially responding to reports of a stolen motorcycle and u-haul truck -- but found the meth pipe as they took young into custody. the baby is now
