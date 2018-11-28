Speech to Text for Woman Charged for Putting Pipe in Diaper

this morning, a woman is facing charges-- accused of sticking a meth pipe in her baby's diaper. deputies arrested jessica young for chemical endangerment charges. it happened on dogwood circle in athens. investigators were initially responding to reports of a stolen motorcycle and u-haul truck -- but found the meth pipe as they took young into custody. the baby is now