New Townhome Development

Posted: Wed Nov 28 07:54:58 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 28 07:54:58 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it back home to her soon. the city of athens will soon introduce new town homes. the decatur daily reports the city council approved zoning for a planned 100-unit for-rent patio townhome development monday. the property is located east of lindsay lane and will take up about 19 acres of land. construction is expected to begin in the spring and is expected to
