Speech to Text for Facing Multiple Charges

this morning, the man you see on your screen is in jail on $86,000 dollars bond after decatur police arrested him for using fake 20 dollar bills around the city. police say terrence smith has been using them since october. they also think he was involved in a home break-in and car theft earlier this month. he was arrested after officers found him in the stolen car in a walmart parking lot!