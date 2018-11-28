Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Facing Multiple Charges

Facing Multiple Charges

Posted: Wed Nov 28 07:49:38 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 28 07:49:39 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Facing Multiple Charges

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this morning, the man you see on your screen is in jail on $86,000 dollars bond after decatur police arrested him for using fake 20 dollar bills around the city. police say terrence smith has been using them since october. they also think he was involved in a home break-in and car theft earlier this month. he was arrested after officers found him in the stolen car in a walmart parking lot!
Huntsville
Few Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Florence
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Fayetteville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Decatur
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Scottsboro
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events