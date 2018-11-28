Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Suspect Not Found in Shooting

Suspect Not Found in Shooting

Posted: Wed Nov 28 07:48:13 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 28 07:48:14 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Suspect Not Found in Shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

he plead guilty. huntsville police are still looking for the person who shut a man on northwest huntsville. waay-31 found out the victim was shot three times. the shooting happened monday night on rochelle drive, east of blue spring road. officers said the victim was standing near the road when it happened. the man's injuries are not life threatening.
Huntsville
Few Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Florence
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Fayetteville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Decatur
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Scottsboro
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events