Speech to Text for Suspect Not Found in Shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

he plead guilty. huntsville police are still looking for the person who shut a man on northwest huntsville. waay-31 found out the victim was shot three times. the shooting happened monday night on rochelle drive, east of blue spring road. officers said the victim was standing near the road when it happened. the man's injuries are not life threatening.