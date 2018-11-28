Clear
Arrested for Promoting Contraband

Posted: Wed Nov 28 07:46:40 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 28 07:46:41 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

happening today, a former marshall county corrections officer has a review hearing today. jonathon foster was arrested back in july for promoting prison contraband. investigators say foster brought a cell phone into the jail and gave it to an inmate. he was sentenced to 24 months of probation in august after
