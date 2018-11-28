Speech to Text for Convicted for Capital Murder

happening today -- asentencing for amuscle shoals woman convicted of capital murder for the 2016 murder of her husband. erica fox -- who you see here-- was found guilty earlier this month-- after officials say she and her boyfriend plotted to kill her husband-- in order to collect insurance money. waay31's steven dilsizian is live now with what else we know about this case and what is next for fox. ive been searching through court documents this morning and learned 38- year-old erica fox was in the course of committing 1st degree burglary when her husband was murdered. take vo: fox is convicted of capital murder for the death of her husband - jason fox. her boyfriend ronnie credille actually came forward in 2017 and plead guilty to murdering jason fox in his grand avenue home. credille now is serving a life in prison sentence. he also admitted he worked with fox to kill her husband to collect what the times daily reported as $300,000 of insurance money. the trial for erica fox started in october and she was originally scheduled to be sentenced on monday before that was changed. take live: fox is expected to be face her sentence in the colbert county courthouse this morning. we will continue to follow this story as we learn more. reporting live in huntsville -- sd -- waay31 news.