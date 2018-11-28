Speech to Text for Fast Cast Wednesday Morning

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's steven dilsizian. a muscle shoals woman convicted of capital murder for the death of her husband is expected to be sentenced today. erica fox was convicted earlier this month as she helped her boyfriend murder her husband for insurance money. a judge will sentence fox this morning in a colbert county courtroom and we will let you know what happens on waay31 news at 4. will? 6 people died in a house fire in logansport, indiana. that includes four children ranging from 2 months old to ten years old, according to the cbs station in indianapolis. a woman and her adult son were able to escape the flames. the cass county sheriff says the fire is being investigated as possibly criminal. happening today, a former marshall county corrections officer has a review hearing today. investigators say foster brought a cell phone into the jail and gave it to an inmate. he was sentenced to 24 months of probation in august after he plead guilty. happening today--- u-s officials will brief senators in a closed-door meeting for the murder of washington post journalist jamal kashoggi. secretary of state mike pompeo and defense secretary james mattis will attend the meeting. new this morning, the kremlin says it still expects the meeting between president trump and putin to take place. in an interview tuesday, president trump said he may cancel his planned meeting with putin in argentina following the seizure of three ukranian naval ships last weekend. happening today---the road between cherry tree road and little cove road will be closed today. it's so crews can replace the guard rails on the bridge in this area. the roads will be closed beginning at 8 am until 2:30 pm. happening today -- workers prepare to break ground on a new redstone federal credit union office building in downtown huntsville. the building will be almost 67 thousand square feet. the ceremony will begin at 2 pm today. happening today--- a custom steel manufacturing company in north alabama will hold a job fair. redline steel opened a new facility in tanner tuesday morning. the event will be held at 10:30 a.m. and at 5 pm. if you're interested, the details are online at waay t-v dot com. happening today, the 96-th national christmas tree lighting ceremony will take place this afternoon in president's park. the rockefeller christmas tree lighting ceremony in new york city will also take place tonight. let's get another look this morning at your traffic