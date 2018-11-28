Speech to Text for Fyffe ready for semi-finals

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

just three teams from the tennessee valley are left in this years high school football playoffs. and one of those teams is undefeated fyffe. last week the red devils battled not only mother nature but also ohatchee to advance to this friday's match up against aliceville the yellow jackets have had a successful season going 11-2 and undefeated in their region. this fyffe team has had to overcome some obstacles this season - but that hasn't stopped them from having a perfect year. everybody just stepped up, like just gave us some more motivation to really keep pushing.our kids just believe in what we do, and they stick to their tasks, try to do their job the best they can and hope everything works out. and it has so far. fyffe is home again, other two teams from our area still in it,