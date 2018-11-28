Speech to Text for Airbnb besting Huntsville Hotels

as huntsville and madison county continue to grow, so does their appeal to tourists. the state bureau of tourism cites the space and rocket center as the most visted attraction in the state. but as waay-31 news anchor bill young explains, there is a major travel component currently lacking... and it's being filled by forward thinking locals. this charming cottage in new market looks like something you'd see in story book. that is part of the reason why it is the most requested airbnb in the state of alabama. it also shows how independent owners are beating some big name hotel chains to the punch when it come to tourism in the tennessee valley. " "when you walk in here you walk on a 100 year old floor - in a building rumored to be one of the first post offices north alabama and who knows what else." whitey and bethany dean are the owners of the cottage at the winchester house. this tiny cottage in new market is a mecca for tourists and locals alike. "we've had people come from all over. people from germany, china, and then we get people from madison and huntsville who want something unique." the destination hotel industry mean lodging that isn't just a place to stay - it is an over all experience. of the 6,700 hotel rooms in madison county, none are located in a resort or boutique style hotel. however, there are now plans in the works to build a jimmy buffet margaritaville resort in the new town madison...and hilton is moving forward with 106 jefferson, a boutique hotel which is part of it's curio collection. "the addition of new lodging broadens our base and makes it easier to market huntsville as a destination." charles winters with the huntsville-madison county convention and visitor's bureau acknowledges there area people looking for a true experience, not just a place to sleep. he hopes these new commercial offerings will meet the need. however - in the mean time - the deans continue to build their destination lodging empire. they've bought up more buildings as they turn tiny downtown new market into it's own destination. "we have four main locations. the old greenhouse we've converted. please to visit and have a unique experience you'd never have at the hyatt." if you're hoping to stay at the cottage at winchester, plan ahead. bethany told waay-31 its usually booked out six to eight weeks in advance. bill young, waay-31 news, huntsville. the current plan is for both margaritaville and 106 jefferson to begin construction in 2019...and both are slated to